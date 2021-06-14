Devoleena Bhattacharjee Joins Cast Of A Short Film, Feat Renuka Shahane, Anant Mahadevan

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on late Sunday night, took to her social media handle and announced that she will be joining the star cast of an upcoming short film, which will also feature Renuka Shahane and Anant Mahadevan. Interestingly, the actor re-shared the post of director-producer Lakshmi R Iyer, in which the director-actor duo flashed their smile for a click. In a brief caption, Iyer wrote, "Happy to announce @devoleena joins the cast of my next short film along with @ananthmahadevanofficial sir and Renuka Shahane ma’am", while the caption of Bhattacharjee read, "Extremely excited & really really so happy to be a part of the project & the great cast. Thank you". However, neither of them unveiled other details of the upcoming project, including its title and release date.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces her next project:

Within a couple of hours, the re-shared post on the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor's feed managed to garner over 25K double-taps and is still counting. A section of her fans extended best wishes to her for the upcoming project while another section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, her SNS co-star Rashmi Singh also showered love on her as she dropped an applauding-hand emoji.

A peek into Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor is an avid social media user. Her media feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos. In her previous posts, the actor donned a bridal avatar styled by Anamika Jain for an Annu Patel creation. In one of the captions of her posts, she had written, "I’M not rude. / I just say what others dont have the guts to say".

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's latest news

Apart from grabbing the attention of her fans via social media posts, the actor often makes headlines for various reasons. The most latest in the addition was her spat with contemporary Nia Sharma amid the Pearl V Puri case. While voicing her opinion on the matter, Devoleena neither supported Pearl nor the minor girl.

Instead, she slammed those who were calling the minor a gold-digger. While lashing out at them, she remarked that if they think Pearl is innocent, they can go on strike. Nia attacked Devoleena's "strike" remark and reminded her of the ongoing pandemic. In addition, Sharma also made a personal comment on Devoleena. However, the duo buried the hatchet and apologised to each other later.

