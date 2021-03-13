Devoleena Bhattacharjee Offers 'burnol' To Haters As They Reported Her Hashtag On IG

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is best known for her role in the much-acclaimed daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has made headlines for several reasons. Recently one of the actor's fan mentioned that the hashtag #DevoleenaBhattacharjee was taken down from the social media site. The actor’s fan shared a screengrab showcasing how the hashtag has been blocked and wrote, “WOWWWWW... @Devoleena_23 you haters can never ever want your happiness. Our hardwork is now on zero point... Your haters reported #DevoleenaBhattacharjee hashtag on Ig and they removed the contents”.

Replying to her tweet, Devoleena reacted saying, “Relax & Chill... Jab dushman badhte hai toh samajh jaana tarakki ho rahi hai.. Jalne waale jalte rahenge aur hum aagey badhte rahenge...All my love to you all & Burnol to them” Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Twitter tweet below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee posts glamorous, fun and relatable content on her social media handle. Devoleena recenntly shared a series of cute images with her 90-year-old grandmother on Instagram. Devoleena is seen laughing and having a nice time with her grandmother in the pictures. She listed her grandmother's age as 90 and 'counting' in the caption of her message. In the caption, the actor wrote "Aaita âÂ¤ï¸Â #grandmom 90 & Countinggg". Netizens also showered their love on Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram photos. The post also garnered over one million likes and more than six hundred comments on Instagram. Take a look.

The actor also shared photos from an awards ceremony in which she received one of the most prestigious awards called the Mohiyokhi Award. The actor shared pictures from the awards ceremony and wrote "Thank you "Sadhana Sahitya Samaj" for honouring me with the most prestigious award "Mohiyokhi award". Joi Aai Axom". Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Take a look at her post below.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke to Bollywood Life to reveal her marriage plans. She said that she does not know who had spread the word where she said 2021 is the year Devoleena is getting married. She added that marriage has been on their minds for some time and she might get married in 2022. Talking about her beau, Devoleena said that her boyfriend was a private person and is not from the entertainment industry. She also revealed that he is a very simple person whose priorities in life are very much sorted. The actor added she also is a very simple girl who leads a very normal life.