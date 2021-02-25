Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Her Marriage Plans: 'I May Tie The Knot In 2022'

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making headlines ever since rumours about her wedding have surfaced on the internet. However, the actor recently quashed rumours of tying the knot in 2021. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that she is planning to get married next year and said that her nuptials would happen only when "God decides”.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she does not know who had spread the word that she said 2021 is the year she is getting married. She added that marriage has been on their minds for some time and she might get married in 2022.

Talking about her beau, the actor said that her boyfriend was a private person and is not from the entertainment industry. She also said that he is a very simple person whose priorities in life are very sorted. And revealed that she also a very simple girl who leads a normal life.

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was caught in a controversy after replacing a former contestant on a popular reality show. Former contestant Eijaz Khan, who was replaced by Devoleena, made controversial remarks about her family. Following this, her mother Anima Bhattacharjee praised the actor for the work she did in the show in a video message. Her mom asked the other participants not to instigate her and play a 'fair game’. Devoleena shared the video with the caption: 'Mother's Msg for her daughter. Mother's pain is watching her daughter break down. Stay strong with Devoleena. We're all here with you.'

On the work front

Devoleena is well known to Indian TV audiences as Gopi Modi of the hit Star Plus soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She played the role for five years from 2012-2017 and returned to the second season in October 2020. But she will be leaving the show in November 2020 within a month. She also made a cameo appearance in Chandrakanta—Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and starred in Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.

