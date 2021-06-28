Devoleena Bhattacharjee Posts A Video Of Her Belly Dancing; Says 'yet To Learn Properly'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram on June 27 to post a video of her trying belly dancing. The actor was spotted dancing to the tunes of Touch It by Busta Rhymes. In the video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is spotted moving her belly as she does her 'practice' for belly dancing. She is seen donning a black sports bra with a belly scarf wrapped around her waist.

The actor posted the video with the caption, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share it with you all for sure.❤️😍Till then enjoy this…" Devoleena Bhattacharjee also added hashtags 'blessed', 'passion' and 'belly dancing'.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram video received a good response from her fans. Fans appreciated her dance and skills in the video. Several users also called her, 'cute' and 'stunner'. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's cardio routine

Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave a glimpse of her workout regime on June 22 as she posted a video on her Instagram handle wherein she was spotted following her cardio routine. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video was a compilation of shots where the actor was seen climbing stairs and skipping. There were shots of her following a set routine with squats, cardio and several reps. She posted the video with the background music of Believer. Posting the video, she wrote, "Rome wasn’t built in a day".

A peek into Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Devoleena has been posting several dancing videos lately. In the recent past, she was seen dancing to the song Kajra Mohobatt Wala. She was seen doing freestyle dancing donning a pink skirt and an orange crop top. She posted the video with the caption, "Ufff my love for jhumkas & this song is surely eternal…" Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also seen grooving to the tunes of the song Monta Re in a white saree. She posted the video with the lyrics of the song written in Hindi. Devoleena's fans have been loving her dance video and she has been receiving immense love in the comment section.

