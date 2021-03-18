Devoleena Bhattacharjee Posts Her Version Of 'Bajre De Sitta' Song; Watch

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who rose to fame with her role as the naive Gopi Bahu in the Star plus hit show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya often entertains her fans with dance videos and reels on Instagram. The actor recently took to her social media handle to post a video of her grooving to Rashmeet Kaur's popular Punjabi song Bajre De Sitta.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee grooves to Bajre De Sitta song

The video shows Devoleena walking around and enacting the song with various expressions. The actor is wearing a yellow and green patiala set with a pink and green dupatta covering her head. She is changing her expressions in accordance with the lyrics of the song. Devoleena is not wearing any makeup for the video and has instead chosen to use an Instagram beauty filter for the same. Along with the video, Devoleena wrote, "My version of #bajredesitta" in the caption.

Netizens react to Devoleena's video

Fans of the actor were quick to comment on her post by flooding her comment section with heart and fire emojis. The users praised the actor for her acting skills and said she is looking very cute. One user wrote, "So so sweet" and another commented, "uff." Many other users found the actor's version funny and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fan comments right below:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram videos

The actor is known for posting numerous dance reels on Instagram and her social media page is proof of the same, Recently, the actor was in Assam visiting her family where she posted a video of her performing the Bihu dance while wearing traditional Assamese clothing.

Prior to that, the actor had posted her video showing off her lehenga while twirling around also received a lot of love on the Internet. Devoleena's friend and fellow television actor Rashama Desai also commented on her video and wrote, "Loved it."

The actor had also posted a video showing off her moves with a choreographed routine to Divine's latest song Mirchi. The video is close to receiving 1 million views on Instagram.

Devoleena is popular for her role as Gopi Modi in the Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She had recently reprised her role as Gopi in the sequel of the show and had posted a video from the sets. The actor was dressed in a Bengali sari and was shooting for what seems to be a Durga Puja celebration episode.

