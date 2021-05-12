Devoleena Bhattacharjee Remembers 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Days, Shares Throwback Pics

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 12, to give a sweet throwback to her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Days. The 35-year-old actor, who rose to fame for her role of 'Gopi Bahu' in that Star Plus's long-running soap opera, shared some BTS pictures from the set of the show along with her co-stars. Not only her fans but also her co-star Rashmi Singh showered her love in the comments.

Devoleena Bharracharjee's throwback to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya days

In the Instagram post, Devoleena shared a couple of group pictures which included Saath Nibhanna Sathiya ladies Rupal Patel who essayed the role of Kokila Modi, Swati Shah who played the role of Hetal, and Vandana Vithlani who played Urmila Shah. All of them were dressed in their respective characters and Devoleena was seen goofing around by sticking out her tongue in the first picture. In the last picture, the same cast members were all in tears while holding each other. Devoleena added an endearing caption and wrote "memories to cherish" with a red rose emoticon.

The fans in the comments wrote about how much they loved and missed the Modi family. One wrote, "missing you all" with a pleading emoticon while the other wrote in Hindi "Please come back to the sathiyaa" referring to the second season of the show. Rashmi Singh, who played Sonakshi Sahir Modi in the show, showered her love by dropping several red heart emoticons.

A look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's TV shows

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her acting debut with tv series Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto as Gurbaani Dhillo in 2011. She replaced Giaa Manek's female lead role in Saath Nibhaana Sathiya in June 2012 which turned out to be her breakthrough. She won several accolades for her role including Most Entertaining Television Actor - Female at Big Star Entertainment Awards, Popular Bahu On Indian Television at Zee Gold Awards, and many more.

After the show ended, she joined as a celebrity contestant on Big Boss 13 in September 2019. She reprised her role of Gopi Bahu for the sequel of the show titled Saath Ninhana Saathiya 2 and appeared in nearly 31 episodes. She has appeared as a guest on several popular shows as Gopi Bahu including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more.

