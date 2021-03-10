Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Adorable Photos With Her 90-year-old Grandmother

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram to share a cluster of adorable photos with her 90-year-old grandmother. In the photos, Devoleena can be seen laughing and having fun with her grandmother. In the caption of her post, she mentioned her grandmom's age and 90 and 'counting'.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares adorable photos with her grandmother

In the caption, she wrote "Aaita â¤ï¸ #grandmom 90 & Countinggg." People showered their love on Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram photos. The post garnered over one million likes and more than six hundred comments on Instagram. Several fans expressed their love through emojis whereas several others commented that Devoleena Bhattacharjee's grandmother is very cute. Several celebrities like Ishita Ganguly, Tanya Sharma, and Rakhi Sawant also commented on Devoleena's post. Check out some of the reactions below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's social media presence

Devoleena is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, the actor shared photos from an awards ceremony in which she received one of the most prestigious awards called the Mohiyokhi Award. The actor shared a cluster of photos from the awards ceremony and wrote "Thank you "Sadhana Sahitya Samaj" for honouring me with the most prestigious award "Mohiyokhi award". Joi Aai Axom". Take a look at her post below.

More about Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena started her career by being a contestant on Dance India Dance 2. She then appeared in a daily soap called Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto in which she played the role of Gurbani Dhillon. She got fame by starring in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in 2012. She played the popular role of Gopi in the show for five years.

Later, she starred in the show called Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha in which she played the role of Jia. She also played the role of Manorama in the show Laal Ishq. She also made her debut in the digital space in 2019 by starring in a show called Sweet Lie in which she played the role of Sonali Ashish. she also starred in an Assamese music video which was titled Ramdhenu. Recently, she gave a cameo in the sequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and has been a part of several reality shows.

