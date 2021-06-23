Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Workout Video, Says 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram on June 22 to give a glimpse of her workout regime. The actor posted a video where she was spotted doing her cardio routine. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video was a compilation of shots where Devoleena was seen climbing stairs and skipping rope. There were several shots of the actor where she followed a set routine with several reps. She posted the video with the background music of Believer. The actor also added a motivational thought as she posted her workout video. She wrote, "Rome wasn’t built in a day".

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's latest post received a good response from her fans. Actor Rakhi Sawant also appreciated her by posting a series of emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at fans reactions to her post.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee to star in a short film

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made an announcement on June 13 about her next project. The actor informed her fans that she has joined the star cast of an upcoming short film. The film also stars Renuka Shahane and Anant Mahadevan. Devoleena reposted director-producer Lakshmi R Iyer's post in which the duo posed together for a selfie. In the caption, Iyer wrote, "Happy to announce @devoleena joins the cast of my next short film along with @ananthmahadevanofficial sir and Renuka Shahane ma’am", while the caption of Bhattacharjee read, "Extremely excited & really really so happy to be a part of the project & the great cast. Thank you". However, neither of them unveiled other details of the upcoming project, including its title and release date.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee grabbed attention on social media when she voiced her opinion on the ongoing Pearl V Puri case. Devoleena shared her two cents on the case and gave a neutral opinion, however they ended up indulging in a Twitter war with actor Nia Sharma. While Devoleena slammed the people who called the minor girl 'gold digger', she also mentioned that people supporting Pearl can go on strike. Nia Sharma made a statement where she targeted Devoleena's 'strike' comment and mentioned the ongoing pandemic. Sharma also made a personal comment on Devoleena. However, the duo buried the hatchet and apologised to each other later.

IMAGE: DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.