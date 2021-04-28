Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns On The Heat In New Photos; Rashami Desai Reacts

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee turned the hotness quotient up and set the internet on fire with pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor looked stunning in a black metallic number complete with diamonds and a red rose.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee stuns in black

The actor posted a total of four pictures on Instagram on Wednesday, April 28. In the first two pictures that were posted, the actor was posing while being seated on the floor with a white cloth in the background. In the next series of photos that were posted along with the caption, "Everywoman needs a black dress and a (rose emoji)," Devoleena was holding a red rose in her hand while looking straight at the camera. What one couldn't miss in Devoleena's photo was the diamond choker that she wore ad jewellery elevating her entire look. Devoleena went for the no-makeup look and just a hint of nude lipstick on the lips. She left her hair open in her natural waves for the pictures.

Reactions to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photos

Devoleena's close friend and fellow television actor Rashami Desai felt that the pictures are lit and dropped a ton of fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

Devoleena's fans were quick to react to the pictures and started showering the actor with praises and compliments. Netizens thought that the actor looked gorgeous in the pictures and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. One user commented, "Devo kitni Sundar lag rahi h" (How beautiful she is looking) while another called her "beautiful." Read some of the comments below:

A look Into Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Earlier, Devoleena had shared a series of pictures from her other photoshoot in which she was wearing a one-shouldered yellow printed floral dress and was seen wearing a necklace that spelt out her name.

Hopping on the latest Instagram reel trend of the expression challenge, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a video where she was seen switching her expressions from angry to guilty to free with a click of a finger.

The actor had also shared another video flaunting her moves to a trending song. The actor was wearing a grey and pink sari while showing her version of the choreography.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram)

