Devoleena Bhattacharjee Urges Parents To Teach Their Daughters To Prioritise Themselves

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the prominent actors in the television industry who rose to fame with her stellar performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor recently spoke about an important issue stating how women get trolled on what they wear and how they behave in society as well as on social media. She even spoke about how parents should teach their daughters to ‘prioritise’ themselves and never let anyone hurt their self-esteem.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on women’s issues

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, the tv artist Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently spoke her heart out on how people on social media either troll or just put up glam pictures or holiday photos but no one talks about important issues. She even talked about how the society looks modern from the way people dress up but their thinking was still the same and that’s what she wanted to change. Adding to it, she also stated how people should teach their girls to love and respect themselves first and mentioned how it’s most important. Devoleena also stated that women were taught to appease men in their lives from ones in the family to school, college, office and ultimate ‘Sasural'. Continuing further, she stated how they were taught to have patience, calm and the ability to hold a family together which has been witnessed in so many shows and films too.

Speaking about the influence of tv shows and movies on youth, she stated how society was still regressive and the makers of the shows and movies target their audience and want them to connect with the show, so they have to reflect the society in serials. Reflecting the modern-day and age, she stated how women have been and still are the face of upholding traditions and values in society and are told to put their inlaws first and their selves later.

Devoleena also shared her opinion on how parents could play an integral part in the upbringing of their kids. She stated that if parents weren’t teaching their sons how to be, what to do and what not to do, they should behave the same with their daughters too. Adding to it, she even mentioned how they should teach their daughters to prioritise themselves and never let anyone hurt their self-esteem. She also recalled how she knew of many families who try for a boy even if they have five girls but won’t try otherwise.

IMAGE: DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE TWITTER

