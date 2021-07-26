‘Dexter: New Blood’: Showtime Drops Trailer And Release Date For Season 9 At Comic-con

TV's beloved serial killer is all set to make a comeback after 8 years and we can't wait! Showtime's Dexter ended in 2013 and consisted of 8 seasons, and according to the recent announcement at Comic-Con, the show will resume from season 9. The 9th season will be titled Dexter: New Blood.

What to expect in the new season of Dexter?

While Dexter: New Blood will resume from season 9, the show will feature a time jump to almost a decade after the finale. Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, spoke about the time jump and mentioned:

One of the things that we all agreed on, and Michael really insisted on it — he was completely right — is that this not be Dexter season 9; that we acknowledge that this is not the next moment after the lumberjack moment; that we acknowledge the truth, that time has passed — almost 10 years have passed — and we pick up [with] Dexter in another place, in another world, actually, as far away from Miami as possible.

While speaking about the reason behind Dexter's time jump and how it makes sense, Michael Hall said:

Going back to the way the show ended, I think we see Dexter having made a choice to go into a sort of self-imposed exile. And I think he's doing a very, very long, protracted penance for the people who've died who were close to him, and not intended to be victims, because of how he'd been living, how he was playing fast and loose with the code, etc., etc.

According to EW, Julia Jones will be joining the cast as Angela Bishop, the first female chief of police in Iron Lake, N.Y (which is a fictional town in the Dexterverse) and is also Dexter's girlfriend. The panel also revealed that the infamous serial killer goes by 'Jim Lindsay' now. While EW confirmed some time ago that Jennifer Carpenter who played the role of Debra Morgan will return, the showrunners did not give much information on returning cast members.

When asked, Phillips said, "I will say that there will be some returning cast members from the original series that will make some people's brains explode". Julie Benz also previously spoke about her character's possible return and what it would mean, you can find out more here.

Dexter: New Blood's release date, the first trailer, and more

Dexter: New Blood is set to premiere on November 7, 2021, as was confirmed by Showtime on Sunday, at their virtual Comic-Con panel. In addition, the network also dropped the first trailer for the soon-to-be-released and much anticipated 9th season. Actor Michael C. Hall who plays the titular character was also present at the special Comic-Con@Home panel and shared why he thought the revival was a good idea.

When speaking at the panel about returning as Dexter and playing the character again after 8 long years, Hall admitted that it felt like no time had passed. The actor said:

It felt strange, but mostly because of how strange it didn't feel. You know it's just like a sense of time compressing, starting to wonder if all the time has passed since we last did it to now actually was a dream. It's wild. It's wild to reactivate something that you thought was gone, though I guess they didn't suspect that it was totally gone.

When speaking about the negative reactions the season 8 finale received in 2013 and if it played a role in the decision to revive the show, Hall explained that it was a "huge part of it." The actor spoke about how people were not happy with the ending and how it was a part of their "motivation." Hall said:

Yeah, I think the ending was mystifying at best to people. Confounding, exasperating, frustrating, and on down the line of, you know, negative adjectives. And I think this is a show that is very important to all of us, and the chance to revisit it and maybe, in the process, redefine the sense of the show's ending, the sense of the show's legacy more broadly, was certainly a part of our motivation. No doubt.

