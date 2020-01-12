Dharmesh Yelande's Aspiring Journey From 'Dance India Dance 2' To 'Street Dancer 3D'

Dharmesh Yelande, born in October 31, 1983, popularly known as 'Dharmesh Sir', began his commendable journey as a contestant in Dance India Dance (season 2). The dancer-turned choreographer, who will now be seen in the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is reportedly a 'Guru' to his students. Here is all about Dharmesh Yelande's career and journey.

From Dance India Dance to Street Dancer 3D, all about Dharmesh Yelanade's career

After his enthralling performance as a contestant in Dance India Dance, Dharmesh appeared in the next Dance India Dance Li'l Masters show as a skipper. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. According to reports, after watching his performances, Farah Khan hired him to choreograph the songs in the movie Tees Maar Khan. He shot to fame after working in the 3D dance-based film titled ABCD – Anybody Can Dance and its sequel ABCD 2, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Dharmesh Yelande now runs his own dance academy in Vadodara known as the D'virus Dance Academy. He has been a mentor in all the five seasons of the dance reality show titled Dance Plus. Today, he is a judge in Dance Plus 5, along with Punit Pathak and Suresh Mukund.

Dharmesh Yelande biography

Dharmesh Yelande has primarily garnered fame for his impeccable dancing skills. The 36-year-old reportedly did his schooling from Baroda High School in Gujarat. He then auditioned for participating in Dance India Dance 2 and came out with flying colours in the same. Today, Dharmesh has millions of followers on Instagram from all over the world who love his smooth, crisp and fast dance movements.

