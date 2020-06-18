Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates One-year Anniversary With His 'paw-dorable' Troublemaker

Ever since the lockdown was imposed actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been sharing his quarantine shenanigans on social media and recently the actor celebrated his one-year anniversary with his ‘troublemaker’ pet, Oreo. The actor shared two pictures with his dog, which features the actor planting a kiss on his pet’s head, while the dog seems to be confused. Take a look:

The second picture shows the actor holding his pet's ear and smiling. With the picture shared, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote: “One year with this troublemaker! Dhoopi loves you Oreo 🐶 ♥️”.

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared an unmissable picture with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, wishing the producer on her birthday. In the picture, Ekta Kapoor and Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera. While Dheeraj Dhoopar sports a humble tee with a burgundy tuxedo, Ekta Kapoor stuns in a black one-piece with white collars. With the picture shared, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote: “Happy Birthday Powerpuff girl. 🤩Cheers to only getting younger by the day! Love u EK♥️". Take a look at the picture shared:

Dheeraj Dhoopar on the work front

Dhoopar started his career as a model and featured in over a hundred commercials for brands like Maruti Suzuki, Parker, Dabur Honey, and many others. Dhoopar dipped his toes in television with the much-acclaimed show, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh, which is based on the concept of love, emotion, and respect among children and parents. The actor became a household name after the success of his much-acclaimed serial, Behenein, which aired on Star Plus. From 2013 to 2017, Dheeraj Dhoopar portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar and also garnered critical acclaim for his hosting skills, when he hosted the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

