Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Emotional As He Bids Adieu To 'Kundali Bhagya'; 'Goodbyes Ain't Easy'

Television star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has been a part of the popular show Kundali Bhagya for over 5 years, has finally announced his exit from the show. Now, on Saturday, the actor took to his social media space and penned a heartfelt note as he bids adieu to the show, stating that he was bowing out of the show “with a happy heart.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar bids adieu to 'Kundali Bhagya'

Taking to his Instagram handle on June 11, Dheeraj Dhoopar dropped a video that is all about his journey as Karan Luthra, the character he played in Kundali Bhagya. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption that 'good byes are never easy,' adding that 'Karan Luthra was his baby & will always be.' The 37-year-old mentioned, "I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali Bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten!"

'Filled with gratitude': Dheeraj Dhoopar thanks Ekta Kapoor

The actor went on to state, "Taking a bow with a happy heart & completely filled with gratitude, today & forever Big thanks to all the fans for making me feel like a king every day."

Expressing gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor, Shraddha Arya, and the entire team of Kundali Bhagya, Dhoopar continued, "EK @ektarkapoor you’ve given me everything, Balaji is home & will always be My team (@varunthebabbar , @jassi.k15 , @ritesh.n.yadav , @muktadhond , @sahil.sharma540 , @sacorina ) my cast ( @sarya12 @manitjoura @ruhiiiiiiiiii @neels_99 @ushabachani4 @hindujaanisha @naveensaini9 @kapursahab @twinkle_vasisht @nzoomfakih @supriyarshukla @madhuraja2011 ) & the whole crew for making this journey the best one, words won’t suffice my emotions but I hope you guys know what ya’ll mean to me."

"So much love pouring in since this news is out, I feel overwhelmed.. I hope all the fans find the good in this goodbye, big love to each one ! Yours Truly, #TKL," he concluded.

Dheeraj Dhoopar & wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy

In May this year, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora announced that they are expecting their first child. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kundali Bhagya fame actor dropped some adorable pics with his wife, who could be seen holding the pictures of her sonography. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar