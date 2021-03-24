Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares A "flashy" Video; Fans Label Him "Dapper Dhoopar"

Dheeraj Dhoopar is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures and videos to keep his fans and followers updated. The actor is currently seen in the hit TV serial Kundali Bhagya. The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a video of himself getting ready for his shoot. Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's video here.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's flashy video

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself. In the video, he is seen getting ready for his shoot and also shows his outfit. The Kundali Bhagya actor sports a flashy look as he wears a black denim jacket with neon patterns and black jeans along with black leather boots. Dheeraj finishes off his look with a pair of sunglasses. The actor used Honey Singh's song Jingle Bell in the background. While sharing the video, Dheeraj wrote, "Call me flashy".

Fans react to Dheeraj Dhoopar's latest video

Fans quickly spammed the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Most of the fans commented that the actor looked really handsome and that they loved his look. One fan called him 'Dapper Dhoopar', while another fan called him Flashy Dhoopar.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's upcoming music video Jogiya

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram to share updates regarding his upcoming music video Jogiya. The music video also features TV actress Smiriti Kalra. The actor also shared his look from the video. The Sasural Simar Ka actor can be seen in a Punjabi avatar. The song is sung by Shibani Kashyap and will be releasing on 26th March 2021.

A quick at Dheeraj Dhoopar's Tv shows

Dheeraj Dhoopar started his career in modelling and featured in various commercials before his acting debut. He made his acting debut with the TV serial Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. He was next seen in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar as a male lead until he quit the show in 2017. Dheeraj was also seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.