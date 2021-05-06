Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Adorable Pic With Co-star Shraddha Arya, Sends "some Love" To Fans

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently took to Instagram and shared a brand new picture with his on-screen partner, Shraddha Arya. The duo can be seen flashing all smiles towards the camera while Shraddha held a rose in her hand. In his caption, he said that the duo is sending love to their fans. Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram post below.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a new picture with Shraddha Arya

Dheeraj shared a picture in which he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt whereas Shraddha can be seen wearing an orange saree. She paired her look with similar coloured jewellery and left her hair loose. The duo held hands and Shraddha held a rose in her other hand. In the caption, he wrote, “Sending some love to u all” with a black heart emoji. Fans were left in awe with the post and dropped comments such as “Thank you for this,” “Our day....lucky.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Dheeraj shared another picture with Shraddha in which the duo can be seen dressed in their on-screen characters. Dheeraj was seen wearing a golden suit whereas Shraddha was seen wearing a rose gold one-piece dress. In the caption, he wrote, “Yeh lo .. #preeran.”

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama television series created by Ekta Kapoor, broadcasted on Zee TV since 2017 and is digitally available on Zee5. The show is written by Rekha Modi and stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead along with Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor, Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur in prominent roles. In Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character is named Karan Luthra whereas Shraddha Arya character is named Preeta Luthra. Their chemistry is loved by fans and the pair is called PreeRan.

The show is a spin-off of the famous show named Kumkum Bhagya. The story of Kundali Bhagya revolves around two families and how brothers from one family fall in love with the sisters of the other family. Kundali Bhagya has aired more than 900 episodes and has received a mixed response from critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 2.3 out of 10.

