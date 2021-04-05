Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Glimpse Of 'Sunday Chill' With Wife Vinny Arora; See Picture

Sundays are meant for nothing but chilling and spending fun time with your loved ones, and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is doing just that. He took to his Instagram on Sunday, April 4, 2021, and shared a picture of himself and his wife Vinny Arora which showed how they spent their day. Read along and take a look at the photo, as you scroll down.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares glimpses from his Sunday

Dheeraj and Vinny chose a big blue pool to spend their Sunday and have a relaxing time. The picture was shared by the former in an Instagram post; the actor posed for the camera with a smirk while Vinny had a wide smile on her face and held her left hand up in a victory sign. Along with the picture, the actor wrote in his caption, “Sunday chill” followed by a swimming pool and a dolphin emoji.

The post has 164k likes so far since it was shared on the social media platform. The comments under the post had fans showering the two with major love. Take a look at some of the comments under the post here.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on work front

The actor is currently seen opposite Shraddha Arya in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, where he plays the role of Karan Luthra. The actor has been playing the role for the last 4 years since the show started in the year 2017. He was also seen playing the same character in the original show Kumkum Bhagya for a year from 2017 to 2018.

Apart from this, in 2019 the actor was seen hosting the singing and dance reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance India Dance. In 2020, he played the double role of Cheel Aakesh and Rakshas Shakura in the fourth season of the supernatural thriller show Naagin. Currently, he is also seen as a guest on the singing reality show Indian Pro Music League.

The actor recently featured in the music video of the song Jogiya, opposite Smriti Kalra which was voiced by Shibani Kashyap. The song released on YouTube on March 26, 2021, and the actor shared the motion poster on his Instagram feed. He wrote along with it, “The wait is finally over! We are super thrilled to announce the release of #Jogiya. Listen to the most passionate song of this year and let the tunes of love take over!”.

Promo Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.