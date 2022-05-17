Dheeraj Dhoopar Twins With Wife Vinny Arora In White At Latter's Dreamy Baby Shower

Television star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for playing Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, is currently gearing up to become a father. The actor and his wife, Vinny Arora, are expecting their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy last month with a beautiful post. As the couple's due date is set in August 2022, they recently threw a dreamy baby shower and twinned in beautiful white ensembles.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared a few glimpses of the baby shower he threw for his wife, Vinny Arora. In the photos, the couple could be seen donning while coloured ensembles. Vinny Arora stunned in a white peplum top with golden accents on a matching sharara. She also wore a sash that read, "Mom To Be." On the other hand, the Kundali Bhagya star looked his dapper best in a white ethnic ensemble. He completed his look with a pair of printed shoes.

The couple gave away several romantic poses for pictures. They also shared a photo of them cutting a two-tier cake. The background saw a beautiful flower decor with a neon light that read, "baby DHOOPAR." The caption read, "Celebrating baby dhooper." Many celebrities from the TV industry showered them with love. Sudeep Sahir, Simran Kaur Hundal, Swati Kapoor and many more reacted to the post.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora's pregnancy announcement

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora took the internet by storm as they announced their first pregnancy. The couple shared two adorable pictures to announce their first pregnancy. In the photo, the couple gave a romantic pose while Vinny Arora held some sonographic pictures of their baby. Vinny Arora wore a sheer co-ord set, while the actor looked uber cool in a blue west and shorts. Sharing the pictures, they announced their baby is due in August 2022. They wrote, "We’re expecting, a tiny miracle 💫

August 2022.' Many celebrities sent the couple their best wishes. Dhoopar's co-star Shraddha Arya penned, Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!" in the comment section. Ridhi Dogra also reacted to the post and wrote, "Yippeeeeeee!! Loveeee youuuu both Sorry threeeeee."

Image: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar