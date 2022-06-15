Dheeraj Dhooper Opens Up About His Exit From 'Kundali Bhagya'; 'fans Are Upset But....'

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows in the television world. The much-loved television drama is successfully running for over 5 years. Dheeraj became a household name after essaying the role of Karan Luthra in the daily soap.

After entertaining fans with his impeccable acting skills, Dheeraj announced his exit from Kundali Bhagya, leaving all his fans disheartened. Recently, the actor opened up about his exit from the show and revealed that he is 'moving away with a happy heart.'

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about his exit from Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to bid adieu to his show Kundali Bhagya. Recently, in a candid interaction with Indian Express, Dheeraj talks about his exit from the show and reveals that his character Karan will always be one of the most 'iconic' characters on Indian Television. Dheeraj in his statement said-

"I understand that they do not want to believe that I am leaving the show. But trust me I am moving away with a happy heart. It’s not a break to welcome my baby as I can start working tomorrow if something exciting comes up. Five years is a long time and I felt it was time to move to newer things. I am just so glad everything worked out amicably with the makers. Balaji is home to me and Kundali Bhagya and Ekta Kapoor have given me everything. Karan Luthra will always be one of the most iconic characters ever on Indian television. Fans are upset but I am sure they will understand and support me in my future projects."

Dheeraj Dhoopar bids adieu to Kundali Bhagya

On June 11, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note along with sharing a video montage of his journey in Kundali Bhagya. He wrote in the caption, "Good byes are never easy..Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten! Taking a bow with a happy heart & completely filled with gratitude, today & forever ❤️"

Take a look at the post-

Image : insta/@dheerajdhoopar/Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5