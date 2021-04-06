Dhvani Bhanushali Twins With Neha Kakkar On 'Indian Idol 12' Sets; Calls Her 'beautiful'

On April 5, 2021, singer Dhvani Bhanushali took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of pictures featuring herself and Neha Kakkar. In the picture, the duo can be seen twinning in all-black outfits and posing together for the selfie pictures. One can also see them making adorable faces while looking into the camera. Sharing the pictures, Dhvani called Neha ‘beautiful in and out’ in the caption.

Dhvani Bhanushali poses with Neha Kakkar

In the pictures, Dhvani can be seen donning a black saree and embroidered sleeveless blouse. Neha can be seen sporting a transparent blacktop. Dhvani went for minimal makeup and styled her hair in loose waves. She accessorised herself with a pair of silver earrings. Neha, too, kohled up her eyes and applied red lipstick and kept her long wavy hair open. She wore a big ring and silver earrings to complete her look. As for the caption, Dhvani wrote, “It takes just one good moment for people to click. @nehakakkar you’re beautiful in and out” with a heart.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the beauty. Responding to her post, Neha wrote, “Dhavnii, I’m proud of you! Itne kum time mein you’ve come a long long way! (In a short time, you’ve come a long long way)”. Dhvani replied, “@nehakakkar Respect and love for you always” with a string of emoticons. A fan commented, “Beautiful” with shining stars and a red heart. Another one wrote, “Nice Jodi” with a pair of heart-eyed face emojis. A user commented, “Both Stunning” with red hearts. Another one wrote, “Nice pic ever”.

Dhvani, recently, attended the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. The singer was promoting her latest single, Radha. The singer dropped yet another picture, flaunting her saree. The picture seemed to be clicked in her vanity room. She can be seen looking into the camera as she also showed off her svelte figure. She penned a caption in bilingual language- Hindi and English. She wrote, “à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥€à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥€ (Indian girl is the sweetest). @sathiya.shetty you make my face look so good yum!”. Many of her fans and followers dropped red heart and heart-eyed face emoticons.

On the work front, the list of hit Dhvani Bhanushali's songs is Leja Re, Main Teri Hoon, Psycho Saiyaan, Vaaste, Mukhda Vekh Ke, Ishaare Tere and many more. Moreover, Neha Kakkar's songs such as O Saki Saki, Coca Cola, Aankh Maarey, Nehu Da Vyah and others, are also very popular. Neha Kakkar is currently judging Indian Idol 12.

