Did Disha Vakani Quit 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Know Details Here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani will not return back to the show. According to recent reports by Koimoi, Disha aka out Dayaben Gada has permanently quit the television comedy series. Best known for her dialogues “Hey maa mataji” and “Tapu ke papa” in her quirky Gujarati accent, Disha Vakani surely won billions of hearts with her smile and garba dance.

Disha Vakani quits TMKOC

Back in 2017, Disha took a maternity break back from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and ever since then, she has not returned to the show. However, there have been a few instances where a sign of her return was seen but nothing really happened. A source close to the show gave a few insights to the portal about the same.

The source told the site that after Disha Vakani’s maternity break, there definitely had been talks regarding the perfect plot to return. The source further added that the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been in touch with Disha and there were some on-going negotiations that were being worked upon. But unfortunately, things did not materialise and Disha decided to quit.

TMKOC news

Furthermost, the source also informed the site that the director and producers have known that Disha Vakani is not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, for a long time now. However, the reason behind them not announcing it officially still remains confusing to many of them reveals the source. Now, it's left to see if fans would see a new Dayaben or the makers have a surprise planned.

Disha Vakani's Dayaben character was introduced right in the first episode of this serial. Dayaben is the lead character Jethalal Gada's wife and Tapu's mother. In a recent episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers were seen hinting at the actor's return. In the episode, Dayaben sends a handwritten note to Jethalal via Sunderlal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom that airs on Sony SAB. It premiered on July 28, 2008, and is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms. It stars Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sindhwani, Ambika Ranjankar, among many others. The show completed its 3000 episodes on September 24, 2020.