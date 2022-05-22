Did Gutthi Attend Cannes 2022? Sunil Grover's Post Leaves Hina Khan, Mouni Roy In Splits

The 75th edition of Festival de Cannes has created a massive buzz on social media with eminent Indian personalities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more bringing out their ace fashion game in play to slay on the red carpet. Now, comedian Sunil Grover has given a funny twist to the French Riviera by sharing his popular character Gutthi's morphed photo attending the Cannes red carpet. Not only fans but many popular celebs are going gaga over Sunil Grover's hilarious picture.

Gutthi's funny take on Cannes Film Festival 2022

Sunil Grover is known for hopping on viral trends, and did not leave this opportunity to entertain his followers. On May 21, the acclaimed comedian took to Instagram to share an edited photo of his character Gutthi on the red carpet of Cannes 2022. In the picture, Gutthi proves 'white is not basic' in an elegant gown featuring exaggerated sleeves that ends up looking like the wings of a butterfly. Meanwhile, a massive purple bow wrapped around her waist completes the entire ensemble.

Although the designer of Gutthi remains unknown, she opted for dewy makeup. With her signature braids, Guthi exudes confidence in the picture as she poses for the cameras. While sharing the picture, Sunil Grover captioned it as "French Riviera". Take a look at it below:

As soon as the hilarious photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes and praises in no time. Hina Khan, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, took to the comment section of the post to drop a slew of laughing emoticons. Joining the bandwagon was Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy who wrote, "Lol (laughing emojis)." In addition to this, ace dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan was left wowed by his post. She added, "Wow (fire emoticon) Bedazzling." Check out the comments below:

This isn't the first time when Sunil Grover's post has left fans in splits. After the dreamy wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the comedian took to social media to express his hilarious take on the news. In a friendly jibe, Sunil's Gutthi who had jokingly tied the knot with Ranbir in a chat show revealed the first photos of their wedding. This was done just a day after Alia Bhatt shared the dreamy first photos of her nuptials online.

