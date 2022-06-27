'DID L’il Masters’ Season 5: Assam's Noboji Narzary Lifts Winner's Trophy, Wins Rs 5 Lakhs

DID L’il Masters is one of the most popular dancing reality shows. The much-loved programme has managed to entertain the audience for almost 4 seasons and once again made a comeback with season 5 on 12 March 2022. Season 5 was judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D'Souza.

The show's format revolves around a set of kids with amazing dancing prowess who get selected for the show through auditions and compete with other contestants to win the ultimate title. Recently, the highly-talked-about show came to an end on June 26 with Assam's Noboji Narzary defeating all his competitors and lifting the winner's trophy.

Noboji Narzary wins DID L’il Masters Season 5

DID L’il Masters Season 5 grand finale was a star-studded affair as Jug Jugg Jeeyo's team, including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli came for the finale episode to promote their family drama. The finale episode was hosted by Jay Bhanushali with popular comedian Bharti Singh serving as the co-host.

With curtains drawing upon the fifth season, contestant Noboji Narzary from Team Vaibhav finally won the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Nobojit was well known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dancing styles in the show. The 9-year-old defeated contestants like Sagar, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita who were in the top 5. Appun became the first runner-up while Adhyashree was declared the second runner-up.

More about DID L’il Masters

The first season of DID L'il Masters was judged by Farah Khan and Sandip Soparrkar with Jeetumoni Kalita winning the season. DID L'il Masters 2 was judged by Master Geeta and Master Marzi with Faisal Khan taking home the trophy. While Geeta Kapoor, Ahmad Khan, and Mudassar Khan were judges of the third season where Teriya Magar emerged victorious. DID Li'l Masters returned with its 4th season where Marzi Pestonji, Chitrangnda Singh, and Siddharth Anand were the judges and Jiya Thakur took home the trophy.

