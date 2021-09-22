Did Mouni Roy Confirm Arjun Bijlani As Winner Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'? See Post

One of the top rating reality show on television, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will bid adieu to the audience on Sunday, September 26. Starting their journey in Cape Town, some of the biggest television celebrities performed dangerous stunts to attain the ultimate title of KKK11. After weeks of vying for the trophy, actors Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari were declared the top five finalists who will go head-to-head against each other to win the title.

According to various reports, the shooting of the finale episode was completed in Mumbai. Several contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli and more took to their social media to share snippets from the filming and the after-party with the team. However, actor Mouni Roy's Instagram story grabbed the eyeballs of many as she seemed to have declared the ultimate winner of KKK11. Read on to know more.

Mouni Roy declares Arjun Bijlani a winner?

The finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in Mumbai where the top five finalists as well the eliminated contestants were reunited for the last time. Post the filming, the contestants were spotted celebrating their journey on the show together along with their friends. Actors like Nia Sharma and Mouni Roy were also present at the party.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mouni Roy shared a few glimpses from her fun night with the television celebrities. In one of her photos, Roy posed with KKK11 finalist Arjun Bijlani. In the picture, the former can be seen pointing at the latter as she wrote in the caption, ''My Winner!!!''. This caught the attention of the netizens who believed that Mouni Roy confirmed Bijlani to be the winner of the reality show.

Who won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'?

Social media platforms are flooded with questions and speculations for the winner of the top-rated reality show. Actors Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi are said to be the front runners among the fans. Netizens will have to wait till September 26 to know the ultimate winner of the title.

Actor Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram to share a sneak peek from the sets of the finale episode where the entire team gathered to celebrate the finale of the show. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Aaj ek baar phir ek saath .. A memory for a lifetime .. SEASON 11 .. Love u guys … mazaa aaya … #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi."

