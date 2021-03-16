Did Raiza Wilson Reveal an Intimate Photo With Her Boyfriend On Instagram?

Actor Raiza Wilson took to Instagram to share an intimate photo with a man. Raiza is quite active on Instagram and shares all the updates about her life on her social media account. In the recent photos, Raiza can be seen on a man's lap in a close embrace on an apartment balcony.

Did Raiza Wilson reveal an intimate photo with her boyfriend?

Raiza Wilson shared this intimate photo with a man which has raised some speculations about her relationship. There's no caption in the photo. However, the actor hasn't confirmed anything, and we have to wait to know whether it is an intimate photo with her lover or just a still from an upcoming ad or film project.

Raiza Wison's social media presence

Raiza Wilson is very active on Instagram and shares all updates about her life on the social media account. The actor recently shared a photo in which she can be seen enjoying the sea waves. In the caption, the actor wrote, "I wish I was a mermaid,

And was friends with all the fish.A shiny tail and sea-shells, That would be my wish". Take a look at the post below.

More about Raiza Wilson

Raiza Wilson got popular by being a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Raiza then made her acting debut in 2017's Velailla Pattadhari 2 along with Dhanush and Kajol. In 2018, she played the character of Sindhuja in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal for which she got an amazing response from the audience. Her cameo performance in 2019's Dhansu Raasi Neyargale also received positive feedback from the audience. Raiza made her OTT debut with Varmaa in 2020. She is currently working on several projects like The Chase, Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, F.I.R, and Hashtag Love.

Although Raiza has just started her career, she has made her performances noticeable in the Tamil cinema industry. She has won Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award for Best Debut Actor (Female) and BOFTA Galatta Debut Awards for her role in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. She even won a SIIMA Award and Filmfare Awards South for the same role.

Image Credits: Raiza Wilson's Instagram

