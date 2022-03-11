Did Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Get Engaged? New Video Leaves Fans Speculating

Actors Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash often made headlines for their relationship status during their participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The two stars who had professed their love for each other on the show, are often seen making public appearances leaving fas in awe of their chemistry. Recently, the two stars sparked engagement rumours after fans spotted Karan outside Tejasswi's house.

It is no big deal to find Karan outside the Bigg Boss 15 winner's house, but this time his visit was suspected because fans spotted a tilak on Karan and Tejasswi's forehead and speculated that they both have got engaged. Several pictures and videos of the two stars have started surfacing on social media that have raised eyebrows.

Is Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash engaged?

However, soon the speculations were put to rest after it was reported that the two stars had celebrated the Naagin 6 actor's parents' wedding anniversary together. As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, fans poked fun at the incident while asking if the two are engaged or not.

One of the users who were curious to know more wrote, " Ho gaya Tilak? (is the Tilak done?" Another user congratulated and wrote, "Happy anniversary uncle aunty..plz ab teja kk ki shadi karado plzzz its march same day pe hota to maza ajate. (Happy anniversary uncle aunty...please get Tejasswi and Karan married. It will the same date in March." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Congratulations both, Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremonies too!" Another user wrote, "Areyyy thank you so much paps to capture them literally you will have our respect."



Meanwhile, the two stole the limelight after they featured together for a music video. The real-life couple has managed to touch the right chords of the hearts of the audience with their emotional song. The song is sure to leave fans glued to Karan and Tejasswi's sizzling chemistry and inseparable bond. According to SpotboyE, Karan mentioned that he and Tejasswi are in a 'serious relationship'. He also stated that both their families have approved of their relationship and they are now getting closer as they spend more time together in the outside world. The couple gained heaps of love and support from their fans, who often praise them and support them online.

Image: Instagram/KaranKundrra/VarinderChawla