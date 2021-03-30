Did You Know Anupamaa Actor Madalsa Sharma Is Related To THIS Hum Saath Saath Hain Star?

Actor Madalsa Sharma is popularly known for her role in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. She has been a part of several films in various different languages. Did you know the actor is related to Sheela Sharma, who is known for her roles in Bollywood movies, particularly Hum Saath Saath Hain? Here's everything you need to know about the Anupamaa actor.

Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of Sheela Sharma

Madalsa is the daughter of writer and director Subhash Sharma and Bollywood actor Sheela Sharma. She is popularly known for her films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye and many more. She was also seen in several TV shows like Mahabharat, Mata Ki Chowki, CID and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. In Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sheela was seen portraying the role of Jyoti Pandey Tiwari, Raju and Bablu's mother.

Madalsa's photos and videos with Sheela

Madalsa recently shared a video with her mother on Holi. The mother-daughter duo performed on a song from Sheela's maiden film Nadiya Ke Paar. She wished her fans Happy Holi on the occasion. She also shared a picture with her father Subhash and mom on her father's birthday. She wrote, " Everything I am today, every tiny bit of me is because of you. It’s beautiful how much I learn from you every day." Take a look at Madalsa Sharma's Instagram post with her family.

Madalsa is connected to Mithun Chakraborty's family

In 2018, Madalsa tied the knot to Mithun Chakraborty's actor son Mimoh Chakraborty. He is popularly known for films like Haunted – 3D, Rocky and Ishqedarriyaan. He was last seen in Main Mulayam Singh Yadav playing Shiv Pal Yadav. He will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The Anupamaa actor is often seen sharing pictures with her family on her Instagram.

Madalsa Sharma's movies

Madalsa made her screen debut with the Telugu film Fitting Master. She made her Kannada debut with Shourya, Tamil film debut with Thambikku Indha Ooru, Punjabi debut with Patiala Dreamz and her Bollywood debut with Angelz. The actor's last movie was Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke as Anjali. She is currently seen in Anupamaa playing Kavya Anirudh Gandhi. Actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are seen playing lead roles in the show.

