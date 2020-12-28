Did You Know Barkha Sengupta Had Starred In 'Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se'?

Actor Barkha Sengupta is celebrating her 41st birthday today on December 28, 2020. The actor was recently seen playing Nandini Tibrewal on the show Shaadi Mubarak and appears in movies and web-series too. Did you know that the actor was seen playing the role of Prema Shalini in the remake of the famous Indian sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati? Read on to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia.

Barkha Sengupta as Prema Shalini in Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se

Actor Barkha Sengupta was seen in the show Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se back in 2018 in the role of Prema Shalini. The show ran from March 2018 to July 2018 on SAB TV and aired a total of 80 episodes. The show was directed by Rajan Waghdhare and Amit Damle, with it being produced by Happii Digital. The story was on same lines of the 1990s iconic Indian sitcom titled Shrimaan Shrimati which as also directed by Waghdare.

The reboot’s cast included Sameer Shah, Prasad Barve, Sucheta Khanna and Suresh Menon alongside Barkha. The plot revolves around Keshav Kulkarni and Dilruba Khurana who are neighbours and both trying to impress each other’s wives but constantly fail. Barkha’s character Prema Shalini was inspired by Archana Puran Singh’s character of the same name in the original show.

Barkha Sengupta on the work front

Sengupta is currently seen playing the role of Nandini Keertan Tibrewal in the StarPlus daily soap Shaadi Mubarak alongside Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey. The show revolves around two people in their mid-forties Keertan Tibrewal and Preeti Jindal who cross paths and start a wedding planning company called ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ together. Barkha is playing Keertan’s ex-wife who had left him 17 years ago and makes a comeback after all these years when she realises her mistake.

Prior to this, Barkha was also seen in the shows Chandragupta Maurya as Tarini and Shri Krishna as Draupadi back in 2019. She made her OTT debut in 2019 with the Bengali web series on HoiChoi titled Kamini where she played the titular role, after which she was seen in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala on Zee5 as Seema. In films, Barkha last appeared in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi, playing the role of Jashodaben.

