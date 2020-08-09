Did You Know Dara Singh Starved Every Day For 6 Hours While Shooting Lanka Dahan Sequence?

Late actor Dara Singh, who essayed the character of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan, starved seven days for six hours during the schedule of Lanka Dahan scene. In an old interview with Bollyy, Dara Singh's son and Ramanand Sagar's son narrated interesting trivia about the scene. Vindu also asserted that the Lanka Dahan scene was one of the most challenging scenes for his father Dara Singh.

Ramayan Trivia: The story behind Lanka Dahan scene

Interestingly, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem said that the Lanka Dahan chapter was crafted with a lot of thought by Ramanand Sagar and his team. He added that the sequence required a lot of skill and creativity both in writing and technical aspect. He further said that Dara's acting and quirky expressions to Anand Sagar's creative shooting angles, this sequence portrayed it all. He also stated that for Lanka Dahan scene the makers of Ramayan hired an artificial-tail expert.

Giving a sneak peek, Vindu said that shooting with naked flames has its own challenges as well as risks. Adding more to the same, he said Dara Singh, who wore heavy make–up while performing his stunts, never complained. Vindu also mentioned that Dara did his own stunts with the real fighters. Elaborating about the BTS of Lanka Dahan, Vindhu said before inflaming Dara Singh's faux tail, Ramanand Sagar took all the precautionary measures and the scene went smoothly.

Lanka Dahan chapter is one of the most crucial and important sections of Ramayan. In this chapter, Hanuman, who reached Lanka to meet Sita, was caught by Ravan's army. Later, to teach punish Hanuman, Ravan set fire on his tail. But, Hanuman managed to escape and leaped from roof to roof, setting fire to Ravan's citadel.

Talking about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the TV series took its first run in 1988. It also featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, and Sunil Lahri in the lead characters of Ram, Sita and Laxman, respectively. Veteran theatre actor Arvind Trivedi played the antagonist Ravan in the series.

During its run amid the nationwide-lockdown, Ramayan became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. After completing its run on DD, Ramayan was aired on Star Plus too, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Not only the TV but the series also took the internet by storm as hashtags related to it were trending on Twitter.

