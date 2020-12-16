Did You Know Dharmesh Sir Of 'Dance India Dance' Fame Was Also 'Boogie Woogie' Winner?

Dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande rose to fame with the dance reality show Dance India Dance but do you know he won the show Boogie Woogie? Recently, the choreographer in conversation with Humans of Bombay shared his journey from starting off as backup dancer to finally earning lakhs from dancing. Read on to know more about Dharmesh Yelande’s journey.

Talking about his struggles, Dharmesh mentioned that his father owns a tea stall and his earnings were not sufficient to take care of four people in the house. However, he always motivated Dharmesh to study. He added that he was interested in dancing and so eventually after quitting college, he started dancing. Dharmesh moved to Mumbai and luckily found out that 2 contestants from dance reality show Boogie Woogie had bagged out.

He agreed to be filled in and won the show. Dharmesh informed that he earned 5 lakhs rupees which helped him to pay back his father’s leftover debts. However, even after winning a dance reality show, Dharmesh said that he struggled for two years, however, he failed to get a lead role. He then moved back to Baroda after exhausting his finances.

Success and recognition

A few months later, he auditioned for the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Dharmesh said that though he didn’t win the show, he gained immense popularity which leads him to set dance routines for actors like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Everybody started addressing him as 'sir'. The choreographer informed that he started 'getting paid in lakhs for guest appearances on dance shows' and went on to set dance routines for celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Some of Dharmesh Yelande's shows include Dance Plus, Ek Level Up, etc.

He then got an opportunity to be a part of Remo D'souza's film ABCD and received major appreciation for his portrayal. Dharmesh Yelande's net worth allowed him to purchase a house for his parents in Baroda. Dharmesh talked about his 'never-give-up' attitude and gave credit to his father who still runs his tea stall in Baroda. He ended his talk saying that he is still a 'little boy dancing to the tunes of Govinda, without a care in the world'.

