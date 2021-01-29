Did You Know Sundara Manaamadhe Bharli's Akshaya Naik Was In 'Mere Rang Mein Rangnevali'?

Marathi actor Akshaya Naik is popularly known for her role as Latika in the TV show Sundara Manaamadhe Bharli. Not many are aware that the actor made her debut with a Hindi show on Life OK. Here's everything you need to know about Sundara Manaamadhe Bharli's Akshaya Naik.

DYK Akshaya Naik made her Television debut with Mere Rang Mein Rangnevali

Television actor Akshaya Naik has gained huge popularity after bagging the lead role in Colors Marathi's Sundara Manaamadhe Bharli. Akshaya Naik's debut show was in 2014 when she signed the role of Easha Deshmukh in Life OK's show Mere Rang Mein Rangnevali. The show featured Samridh Bawa and Pranali Ghoghare in lead roles. Akshaya was then seen playing Ananya in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She gained immense popularity with her performance in the show that featured Shivangi Joshi, Moshin Khan, Hina Khan, and Karan Mehra in key roles.

Akshaya in Sundara Manaamadhe Bharli

Currently, the actor is winning millions of hearts with her role as Latika in the Colors TV show. The plot revolves around an overweight girl who is looking for a groom for her wedding. Latika in the show receives a lot of rejections because of her weight and is finding someone who accepts her the way she is. The show first aired in August 2020 and is running successfully. The Marathi show features Akshaya in the lead role along with Sameer Paranjpe as Abhimanyu who was seen in Netlfix's 83. The actor is shown as a fitness freak who is completely opposite of Latika.

A sneak peek into Akshaya Naik's Instagram

Akshaya recently went on a weekend to Nashik and shared a travel vlog. She mentioned that she was there for an evening to spend her time alone. She also wrote that a lot of people came to meet and talk to her but she couldn't attend them. Akshaya added that she hardly gets some time alone and she did not want to let it go. She apologised for her ignorant behaviour in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

She also shared a picture of hers from the sets of Sundara Manaamadhe Bharli. Akshaya draped a red Maharashtrian saree with a typical nose pin. She posed for the camera as she looked away from it. She wrote that this was yet another picture to align her Instagram feed. Take a look at the picture from Akshaya Naik's Instagram:

