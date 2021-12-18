Did You Know THIS Famous Actor Almost Played Monica Geller On 'FRIENDS'?

Kristin Davis, who played the character of bubbly Charlotte York on Sex and the City, has recently made some big revelations. On the Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor mentioned that she almost played Monica Geller in the very popular show Friends.

Read on to know more about the casting.

Courteney Cox got the role of Monica Geller

Confirming auditioning for the role of Monica Geller, which was played by Courteney Cox, the Sex and the City actor is currently the talk of the town. On the Late Late Show with James Corden, Kristin Davis, who was friends with Courteney Cox from Yoga class, found that her friend got the part of Monica Geller for the famous web series Friends. Adding to it, Kristin said that Courtney got the role while doing car shopping with some other Yoga friends. She said, "I think I was about one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica."

Kristin made a guest appearance in Friends

Though Kristin Davis didn't end up being Monica Geller, the actor made a guest appearance on the sitcom. In season 7, she guest-starred as a friend of Jennifer Anniston's alias and the love interest of Matt LeBlanc's alias Joey. As told by Kristin, the role of Erin was full of challenges as she lost sleep.

More about Kristin Davis

Kristin Landen Davis is best known for playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO romantic comedy series Sex and the City. In 2004, she received nominations at the Emmys and the Golden Globes for her role as Charlotte, and repeated roles in Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2.

Friends

The iconic show Friends has millions of fans around the globe. The show is based on the lives of six adults living in Manhattan as they indulge in adventures unfortunately making their life happening yet problematic. The web series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Directed by David Crane, the series has been produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. The cast members gave a huge surprise to fans by returning to the show's original soundstage for a celebration of the web series, which turned out to be really emotional.

Image: Instagram/ @friends