Did You Know TMKOC's Amit Bhatt Aka Babuji Is Younger Than Jetalal In Real Life?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular sitcom show which has a huge fan following across the country. The actors on the show have also gained immense recognition over the last few years, for their quirky and unique characters. But did you know that the actor who plays Babuji in the serial, Amit Bhatt, is younger than his on-screen son, in real life? The actor is just 48 years old but plays a character that is much older than his actual age.

Babuji is younger than Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an Indian television show which has experienced a successful run for more than 12 years. Most of its credit goes to the writers of the show who have kept the serial relevant by taking cues from real-life incidents like World Cup matches and even the pandemic. Speaking about the cast of the show, not many people are aware that Amit Bhatt, who plays Jethalal’s father on the show is actually younger than the artist who plays Jethalal. Amit Bhatt is currently 48 years old while Dilip Joshi is 53 years old after his birthday in May 2021. Even with such an age difference with the character Babuji, Amit Bhatt has done a commendable job on the show.

According to Amit Bhatt’s interview with IWMBuzz, he started playing the character Babuji when he was just 35 years old. He revealed in the interaction that, before signing, he was given an option to choose between Babuji and another character, who is no longer a part of the serials’ storyline. He also stated that he is quite content with the decision he made, back then, as the character has been received quite well amongst the people.

Amit Bhatt also admitted that there are times when he feels bad about playing Babuji. He gave an example of festival episodes where most characters have a love interest to spend time and dance around with. However, his character does not have a love zone which makes him feel sad, sometimes. Amit Bhatt added at the end that Champak Chacha does get to dance with the rest of the Gokuldam society members but the love angle is missing.

