The upcoming event 'Alter Ego' would feature a musical competition with digital avatars performing on stage. The reality competition, which is due to air on September 22, is the next edition of the musical competition show and will feature the world's first avatar singing competition, according to the creators. However, netizens claim that this is not a new thing.

This upcoming TV Show 'Alter Ego' uses performance capture in such a unique and interesting way! I'd love to see more mixed reality TV and Game Shows like this in the future! pic.twitter.com/vsv1Lrzp3r — Mike - VRO (@vr_oasis) September 11, 2021

Musical competition show to feature digital avatars

Fox TV has released the first look at the show "Alter Ego," providing a sneak glimpse at what the show is about. Twenty contestants will be given the opportunity to portray themselves in the style of their chosen digital avatar, dubbed "Alter Ego," on the show. Surprisingly, neither the judges nor the audience will see the real contestant until the end of the competition, or until they are eliminated.

According to Fox News, the participants would use 'motion capture picture' technology to present their performances. “People always assess me by how I appear and how I sing. But I've realised I don't have to be afraid,” says one of the participants in the show's sneak peek.

Alter Ego in Musical competition

The show will pair notable music industry personalities as judges, such as Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and Will.i.am, with the singers' alter egos, who will be brought on stage through lenses and perform in front of a live audience.

The initial glimpse has gone popular on numerous social media platforms since it was uploaded online, eliciting varied opinions from netizens. While many people remarked that they couldn't wait to see the show, others described the premise as "frightening."

One of the users wrote, "This honestly can help people go on these types of shows without the fear of being on stage. This is so great!" Another user wrote, "This is crazy and kind of scary. We literally are in the future. Wow. It’s also making me think of a black mirror." One user noted, "This isn't new."

However, several pointed out that the notion was not new and that Miku Hatsune, a Vocaloid software voicebank that contains a 16-year-old girl virtual idol who performs at concerts as an animated projection, was already doing it.

Image: @vr_oasis/Twitter