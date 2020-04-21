Digvijaya Singh Urges Centre To Telecast 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Hum Log'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday asked the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry to telecast Doordarshan's popular shows, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and 'Humlog', during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter to Union minister Prakash Jawadekar, Singh praised the Centre's decision to telecast 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and 'Chanakya', while demanding that serials, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Humlog', 'Tamas', among others also be aired on the government-run network.

"It will help in educating the country's youth about the diverse, mutual culture and history of the country," he said. Singh also urged the minister to issue necessary directives to the channel in the matter, so that these shows can once again entertain citizens.

“भारत एक खोज” और “संविधान” जैसे सीरियल भी दूरदर्शन पर दिखाना चाहिये। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced that the lockdown in the country will be extended till May 3, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked PM Modi for expressing his concern for the daily wage workers for the "first time."

'From where will they get their daily wages?'

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said that the relief package announced by the government especially the free distribution of foodgrains should be followed soon. He also suggested that the availability of a ration card should not be a criterion in this exercise. He also asked that during the lockdown, from where will they get their daily wages?

मोदी जी ने पहली बार दिहाड़ी मज़दूरों के बारे में चिंता व्यक्त की। उन्हें धन्यवाद। मोदी जी आपकी सरकार ने जो राहत पेकेज दिया है विशेष कर मुफ़्त अनाज वितरण का उसे शीघ्र पालन करवायें। उसके वितरण में राशन कॉर्ड की बाध्यता ना हो। लॉकडाउन में उन्हें मज़दूरी कहॉं से मिलेगी? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3 acknowledged the plight of the daily wage earners who have taken a massive blow due to the lockdown. While addressing the nation PM Modi said that the daily wage earners and labourers are his family and he is concerned about them.

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/FgKn81yE2O — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

