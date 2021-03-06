'Dil Dosti Dance' Cast Reunites After 10 Yrs; Shakti Mohan Shares Pic With 'D3 Girl Gang'

Shakti Mohan treated fans with a picture of her special reunion with her Dil Dosti Dance cast after 10 years. The dancer uploaded a picture and a video that captured their reunion moments on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption. Shakti also announced a special episode of her new series on Youtube.

'D3 Gurl Gang'

The 35-year-old dancer took to Instagram to share an adorable picture and video of herself with her Dil Dosti Dance co-stars. Clad in yellow traditional attires, Sneha Kapoor, Alisha Singh, and Vinti Idnani snapped a special reunion picture with Shakti Mohan who was seen in a stylish jumpsuit. The Dil Dosti Dance cast hugged each other while smiling brightly in the video uploaded by the dancer.

Expressing her happiness in the caption, Shakti wrote '10 years of pure love and friendship' referring to her most 'wonderful D3 Gurl gang'. Announcing a special episode on Shakti Mohan's dance serial on Youtube, the dancer thanked her D3 girl gang for making her 'Dance About It' episode a super special one. Tagging all her co-stars, Shakti announced to her fans that the video will be out soon.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Wishes For The Duo

Also Read: Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya Announce Pregnancy On Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Sneha Kapoor, Alisha Singh, and more drop a comment

Fans of the popular dance show Dil Dosti Dance that aired in 2011 could not help but feel nostalgic after looking at the girls together for the first time in 10 years. Sneha Kapoor and Alisha Singh dropped a comment under the post expressing their love for their co-stars. Several commended their friendship in the comment section while one fan asked for a reunion with the whole cast of Dil Dosti Dance on Shakti Mohan's dance serial. Fans of Shakti Mohan did not fail to show their love and appreciation for the dancer in their comments.

Pic Credit: Shakti Mohan Instagram.

A look at Shakti Mohan's Instagram

The choreographer with an online fan base of over 9 million followers regularly posts pictures and videos from her personal and professional life to keep her fans up-to-date with her activities. From promotional activities to her moments with her sisters, Shakti Mohan's Instagram gives her fans a sneak peek into her life as a dancer and as an individual. Shakti often shares videos of her dance rehearsal and workout videos on her Instagram.

Also Read: Shakti Mohan Wishes Sister Neeti Mohan On Second Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Note

Also Read: Shakti Mohan's Throwback Video With Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Is Hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.