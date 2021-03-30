'Dil Dosti Dance' Fame Vrinda Dawda Flaunts Her Baby Bump With Husband Bhavin; See Pic

Quick links:
On the occasion of Holi 2021, Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrinda Dawda took to her social media handle and shared a photo, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the photo, which also featured her husband Bhavin Mehta, the couple has their hands coloured with Holi colours. While supporting a black sports bra along with black track pant, Vrinda also opted for a similar colour jacket. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy Holi / Pink or Blue We Love You !". To conclude her caption, Dawda also added a few hashtags, which read, "festival of colors", "baby bump", "soon to be three" and "our bunny".
Within a day, the photo received an overwhelming response from her Insta fam. Actor Vrushika Mehta wrote, "So cute", along with three red-heart emojis. Apart from various emoticons, including heart-eyes, the comments section was flooded with Holi wishes. Take a look at some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.
The Dil Dosti Dance actor had announced her pregnancy on March 3, 2021, with a video post. In the announcement video clip, she was seen donning a long red-coloured off-shoulder gown while embracing her baby bump. Vrinda Dawda's husband Bhavin Mehta had also featured in the clip. He was seen cupping Vrinda's baby bump while planting a kiss on her forehead. Instagramming the video, Vrinda wrote a short caption, which read, "We're adding a little more love to our family", along with a red-heart and an eye-shaped amulet emoticon. As per the hashtags added by her, the couple will welcome their baby in June 2021.
The 30-year-old actor married her longtime beau Bhavin back in December 2016. As per media reports, Bhavin is a businessman by profession. They exchanged rings a year before tieing the knot. On the work front, Vrinda is best known for her portrayal of Taani Shekhawat opposite Kunwar Amar Singh in D3. She has played a titular character in the crime-show CID. Later, in 2015, she was featured in a rom-com show, titled Love By Chance.
