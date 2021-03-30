'Dil Dosti Dance' Fame Vrinda Dawda Flaunts Her Baby Bump With Husband Bhavin; See Pic

On the occasion of Holi 2021, Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrinda Dawda took to her social media handle and shared a photo, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the photo, which also featured her husband Bhavin Mehta, the couple has their hands coloured with Holi colours. While supporting a black sports bra along with black track pant, Vrinda also opted for a similar colour jacket. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy Holi / Pink or Blue We Love You !". To conclude her caption, Dawda also added a few hashtags, which read, "festival of colors", "baby bump", "soon to be three" and "our bunny".

A picture of Vrinda Dawda's baby bump

Within a day, the photo received an overwhelming response from her Insta fam. Actor Vrushika Mehta wrote, "So cute", along with three red-heart emojis. Apart from various emoticons, including heart-eyes, the comments section was flooded with Holi wishes. Take a look at some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.

Vrinda Dawda announced the pregnancy

The Dil Dosti Dance actor had announced her pregnancy on March 3, 2021, with a video post. In the announcement video clip, she was seen donning a long red-coloured off-shoulder gown while embracing her baby bump. Vrinda Dawda's husband Bhavin Mehta had also featured in the clip. He was seen cupping Vrinda's baby bump while planting a kiss on her forehead. Instagramming the video, Vrinda wrote a short caption, which read, "We're adding a little more love to our family", along with a red-heart and an eye-shaped amulet emoticon. As per the hashtags added by her, the couple will welcome their baby in June 2021.

The 30-year-old actor married her longtime beau Bhavin back in December 2016. As per media reports, Bhavin is a businessman by profession. They exchanged rings a year before tieing the knot. On the work front, Vrinda is best known for her portrayal of Taani Shekhawat opposite Kunwar Amar Singh in D3. She has played a titular character in the crime-show CID. Later, in 2015, she was featured in a rom-com show, titled Love By Chance.

(Promo Image source: Vrinda Dawda Instagram)

