'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Actor Ankit Shah Ties The Knot With Aashima Amid Lockdown

On July 12, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ankit Shah took to his social media handle and shared the first pic of his wedding with finance Aashima Nair. Ankit and Aashima tied the knot last month on June 30, in the presence of their loved ones. Earlier, the newly married couple was supposed to get hitched on June 11, but they changed their plans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aashima Nair looked elegant in a red and gold lehenga teamed with bridal jewellery. Meanwhile, Ankit is seen twinning with wifey Aashima as he sported a white sherwani with maroon dhoti. Ankita and Aashima are seen striking a pose with their all-smiling faces. Scroll down to take a look at the adorable picture of the newly married couple, Ankit and Aashima.

Ankit and Aashima's first wedding pic:

A few days before the wedding date, Ankit Shah shared his wedding plans with a leading news portal. In his interview, Ankit asserted that the wedding was supposed to be 'the grand event' for both families. Revealing why he did not delay the wedding, Ankit said the next date available was in November or December.

Talking about adhering to the government guidelines at the venue, Ankit informed that they had originally planned to invite 500 guests, however, they reduced it to 50 people. Sharing further details, Ankit mentioned that guests below the age of 10 and above 55 years were not allowed to attend the wedding. They designated a person to offer masks and gloves and to sanitise everyone’s hands at regular intervals at the venue. The same person also checked everyone’s body temperature before they entered the banquet.

Well, Ankit Shah and Aashima Nair are not the only ones who planned to start their marriage life amid the lockdown. Actor Puja Banerjee and her beau Kunal Verma also took the marriage vows in March. Reportedly, they planned a traditional wedding ceremony on April 15. However, due to the lockdown, they cancelled the celebrations and donated the money kept aside for the wedding celebrations to charity.

On the other side, Sasural Simar Ka fame Manish Raisinghan also married his girlfriend Sangeita Chauhan on June 30. The duo got hitched in a low key ceremony with only five people in attendance in a Gurudwara. Manish and Sangeita twinned on their special day as Sangeita was sporting pink bridal wear while the groom complemented her in a pink kurta and plum jacket.

