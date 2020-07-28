'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Actor Ansh Bagri Attacked By Group Of Men, Sustains Head Injuries

Dil To Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri recently informed that he was beaten by a group of men outside his house. In an interview with a leading daily, he said that the attack was planned by a contractor who was earlier given the charge of the construction of his house. However this year in March after an argument over the payment of dues the contactor decided to leave his work.

Ansh Bagri talks about being 'attacked'

Ansh Bagri said that the construction of his house is very close to his heart and it is his dream so even while he was busy with his shoots in Mumbai, he wanted to get the work started. He further added that his mother told him about this contractor and he told her that if she thinks he is good, then they can hire him. Ansh Bagri informed that around Diwali last year, he found out that the contractor was not completing the work as promised on time and therefore Ansh gave him a warning but he pleaded to stay on.

The actor further explained that in March, the contractor demanded more money and he told him that he will only pay the remaining amount after the work is completely finished. The initial deal was of ₹21 lakh out of which he had already paid the contractor ₹16 lakh by March. Ansh Bagri said that there was a lot of work still pending.

Therefore, he indulged in an argument and the contractor decided to leave the work. He said that when he was in Mumbai during the lockdown, the contactor threatened his mother and sister. Ansh further said that he was scared and filed a police complaint against him in May for threatening and harassing his mother and sister. The police took the contractor and he was warned.

Talking about the incident, Ansh Bagri said that at present they have a new contractor and work is going on. On July 26, a few men came to his house and they said they wanted to talk to him. He continued that he went outside and saw the contractor making a video. The group of men started gathering around him. He said that he sensed something was wrong and immediately called the police. After he asked those men what they wanted, he thought he should go back inside. As soon as he turned, one man pushed him and around 8-10 of them started beating him up, he explained.

Ansh says that it was so disheartening to see that there were people on the road watching 8-10 men beating up one guy and no one came forward to help except an uncle who risked his life and stepped forward. He added that it was good that the police came on time and rescued him. Ansh Bagri said that he has sustained head injuries after this incident.

