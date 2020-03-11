Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Update March 10: Bua And Tanya Start Their Plan On Holika Puja

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai is a Hindi TV serial that airs on Zee and stars Megha Ray and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, The story has a unique angle to it as a small town Jhansi girl falls in love with a rich guy but everything changes until she is diagnosed with retinitis Pigmentosa. Take a look at what all happened in the episode that aired on March 10.

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai written update March 10

The episode starts with Anshuman hearing the conversation between Bua and Tanya. Bua gets worried thinking about whether Anshuman heard everything that they were talking about. Anshuman then asks Bua about what special planning they are doing for Holi. Tanya replies that he will get to know about the plan only on Holi. To this, Anshuman also adds saying that he himself has prepared a huge Holi party for Kajal as he has invited his idol Manu Bhargav for the party as a surprise for her.

In the next scene, Kamini is talking to herself complaining about her plight as to how Kajal is going into a rich family while she is unable to get a rich daughter-in-law herself. Just then, Riya walks in and gives her all the grocery that she bought for Kamini's house. Seeing all this, Kamini gets overwhelmed with happiness and considers Riya as her ‘bahu’ quite ahead of time and plans to get his son hitched to Riya. She then sends Riya along with Rochak as Riya wished to roam the town of Jhansi. Just when Rochak and Riya set out, Riya goes down on her kneesand proposes Rochak in the middle of the road.

At Anshuman’s house, the Holi party is started and Rashmi and family arrive along with a lot of gifts to give to Bua and Tanya. Many women at the party then praise Rashmi about the sarees that they bought. After a while, Anshuman takes away Kajal from amidst the party to an isolated area and they both share a cute moment. Anshuman then informs Kajal that his idol Manu Bhargav will come to the Holi party tomorrow and he wants her to meet him.

Meanwhile, Sunehri tells Bua that all the designs were selected by her while Rashmi gave the credit to Kajal. She indicates Bua that she intends to learn a lot from her and asks her to consider her as her 'shishya'. Kamini then reaches the scene and starts pestering Bua. Bua leaves the place and goes to Tanya who asks her about her next plan. Bua tells Tanya that they should start the Holika pooja. Just then, when Tanya brings the puja thali, Sunehri plots and the whole thali falls into the pyre. The Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai episode then ends with Sunehri creating a drama saying that this is a bad omen.

