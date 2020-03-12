'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 11: Rashmi Knows About Manu Bhargav's Arrival

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai is a Hindi TV serial that airs on Zee and stars Megha Ray and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. Take a look at what all happened on March 11 episode.

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai written update

The episode starts with Sunehri making Tanya trip and drop the 'shagun thali' that Tanya was holding. All the shagun sarees that Tanya was holding end up falling on the pyre. Everybody gets shocked upon witnessing this incident while Sunehri says that it's a bad omen.

Tanya and Rashmi try to pick up the sarees but Anshuman and Bua stop them saying that it's fine and a bad omen has happened. Bua then applies colour on Rashmi's face and requests her to sing at the Holi party the next day. Rashmi refuses saying that she has stopped singing. Even Anshuman requests her, asking her to sing at the party the next day. Bua places a silver coin in Rashmi's hand and forcefully tells her to sing at the party.

Back at Rashmi's home, Sunehri yells at Rashmi and Kajal saying that they should have bought better gifts so Bua wouldn't have burnt all the sarees. Sunehri warns Kajal that she should take caution and shouldn't follow her mother's steps in falling in love with a rich man, just like her mother fell in love with Manu Bhargav. Kajal tells Sunehri that she will marry Anshuman by any means.

Kajal then tells Rashmi that Manu Bhargav has been invited to the Holi party the next day. Rashmi tells her that she will make sure that he doesn't come. The next day, Kajal reaches with the family at Anshuman's house. Anshuman gets excited and searches for ways to spend some sweet moments with his fiancee.

After a while, Bua offers bhang to Rashmi and forcefully makes her drink it. Meanwhile, Riya announces that Kajal and Anshuman will dance on the stage together. The Dil Ye Ziddi Hai episode of March 11 ends with Rashmi planning to keep Manu Bhargav out of the party by any means.

