'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | March 12: Rashmi Insults Bua For Not Giving Her Money

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai is one of the longest-running television shows of all time and has been entertaining the audience since its inception. Starring Megha Ray, Rohit Suchanti and Sachin Khurana in the leading roles, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai follows the story of Kajal, who is very passionate about acting but is suffering from Retinitis Pigmentosa. Directed by Harkiran Kaur, the show is bankrolled by Viraj Kapoor. Here is what happened in the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai.

As seen in the latest episode of the much-loved show, Manu Bargav finally reaches Jhansi and reveals to Sonia that he is very happy to visit his motherland after 16 long years. Later, Sonia takes Manu to the party he is invited to. In the party, Bua announces Anshuman and Kajal’s dance performance, after which Rashami graces the stage to perform a musical.

As her performances get completed, Bua gives money to Kajal and Anshuman, as the duo’s killer moves manage to impress her. However, this disappoints Rashami, who insults Bua for not giving her the money for her performance.

Responding to Rashmi’s allegations on her, Dadi remarks that she will leave the house and shall never stay with her. Tanya and Arun yell at Rashmi and warn her to behave. Bua packs her bags while Anshuman and Gaurav try to stop her. Tanya informs Rashmi that she doesn’t like anyone insulting Bua, who is like her mother and remarks that if Bua leaves, even she will leave. Bua walks out and says at least someone is supporting her and now she will not tolerate any insult. On seeing situations worsening, Rashmi says she will apologise to Bua and informs her that she is an artist who likes praises and is often given a tiny sum by her viewers.

