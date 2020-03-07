Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Update March 6: Manu Bhargav To Visit Jhansi

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai is a soap opera produced by Viraj Kapur and Karan Raj Kohli. The show first premiered on November 12, 2019, on Zee. The show features Megha Ray and Rohit Suchanti in the lead.

The episode starts with Bua telling Anshuman that he needs to get rid off people who might create problems for him in the future. Meanwhile, Tanya walks in. Anshuman apologises to her on Kajal’s behalf. Tanya says it's okay and reveals she did not mind as she has already started accepting Kajal as part of her family. Tanya gives good news to Anshuman. Sonya says to Anshuman that her family wants to invite Bhargav Sir to Jhansi. Anshuman thanks her and asks her not to apologise. Bua asks him to remember what she taught him recently and Anshuman says he will remember the lesson. Tanya and Sonya leave.

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai written update March 6

At Kajal’s house, Sunehri tries to provoke Kajal that she should confront Tanya for insulting Rashmi at their house. Rashmi gives her a moral lesson that she should stay calm with her in-laws as she does not want her marriage to get affected. However, Sunehri continues provoking Kajal. Rashmi comforts Kajal and asks her to talk to Anshuman.

The next morning, at Anshuman’s house, Anushman’s father tells him to clarify every misunderstanding between him and Kajal. Anshuman says that Kajal has hurt Tanya and he won't be able to forgive Kajal. Kajal comes to meet Tanya. Meanwhile, Bua provokes Tanya that Kajal has apologised. She then instigates Anshuman to call Kajal home.

Bua forces Kajal to touch Tanya’s feet saying it's their sanskar and scolds Gaurav when he opposes. Anshuman interrupts and takes Kajal away and she thanks him for supporting her. He informs that Tanya and Sonya have helped to call Manu Bhargav here and Anshuman wants her to accompany him when he meets Manu Bhargav. Kajal recollects Rashmi informing her that Manu Bhargav is her father and thinks how to meet him and the episode ends here. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

