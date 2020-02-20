Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | February 19: Tanya Humiliates Rashmi

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, everyone starts having their dinner. Rochak eats with hands and calls it art, which makes Tanya and Bua furious. Anshuman continuously signals Kajal to come with him. Rochak notices it and asks him to show Kajal his home. Dr Sharma and Bua also insist to spend quality time together.

Rashmi suggests fixing the engagement date. Bua reveals that they have already fixed it. However, Rashmi finds it impossible to make arrangements for the occasion in two days. Dr. Sharma supports Bua by telling that he will take care of everything and that she does not need to worry about anything. While Rashmi is unsure, Tanya calls everyone to say that she has agreed for the date. Bua congratulates each member of the family. Moreover, she whispers to Tanya that she has found the most inauspicious date for their engagement.

Tanya spills juice

Later on, Tanya proceeds with her evil plan by dropping juice on Rashmi’s saree. She guides her to the bathroom with waterless taps. Tanya returns and asks everybody about the missing showpiece. Parth reveals that he saw the piece but does not know where it is. Tanya purposely checks Rashmi’s bag. However, she cannot find the showpiece that she hid in her bag.

Rochak asks her to check somewhere else. On searching, he finds the showpiece in someone else’s bag and asks whose it was. Bua tries distracting him as it was her bag. She says that it must have dropped in the bag by mistake. Rochak sarcastically agrees to her. Talking to Bua, Tanya says she does not know how it reached in her bag.

After a while, Tanya reaches the bathroom to check on Rashmi. She sees that Rashmi is drenched. So, she offers her a bathrobe. Rashmi dons it and calls Tanya, who is nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, Tanya switches off the lights and play eerie sounds to scare her. Rashmi, who does not know what to do, rushes out of the bathroom. Tanya gives an evil smile thinking that her plan to humiliate Rashmi would be successful.

