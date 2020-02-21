'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | February 20: Anshuman Gives Rashmi His Mother's Saree

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Rashmi gets drenched by accidentally turning on the shower. Tanya hands her a bathrobe and plays eerie sounds to scare her. After witnessing a blackout, she rushes out of the bathroom and hugs Naani. She consoles her and reveals that she is quite scared of the darkness.

Anshuman gives Rashmi his mother's saree

Bua screams at Rashmi. She humiliates her and asks her about coming in front of her in-laws in a bathrobe. However, Anshuman supports Rashmi and says he does not see any problem with this and calls her a family member. Dr Sharma asks him to lend her a saree. Anshuman guides Kajal and Rashmi upstairs and hands her a saree. Rashmi finds it expensive and quite heavy. Anshuman replies that it's his mother’s saree. If Rashmi wears it, he will feel as if his mother has worn this.

Rashmi becomes emotional and accepts it. Kajal thanks Anshuman for pacifying her mother, who says Rashmi is his mother as well. Kajal hilariously calls him a typical husband even before their marriage. Meanwhile, Rashmi comes out wearing Anshuman's mother’s saree. Tanya becomes angry seeing Rashmi wearing her mother’s saree and scolds Anshuman. He asks her not to disrespect his mother-in-law. Bua and Dr. Sharma support him. Tanya secretively asks about Bua’s plan who reveals she is using Chanakya Neeti to defeat Rashmi.

Later on, Naani reveals her wedding dress to Kajal and reminisces the time when her husband arrived on an elephant for Baraat reception. She also shows Rashmi’s wedding dress only to make her more uncomfortable. Kajal pacifies Rashmi by telling it was not her mistake for what Manu Bhargav did. Suddenly, Sunehri and Rajiv enter and reveal that Kajal’s engagement day is inauspicious. They also blame Rashmi for the same. Naani becomes furious and warns them for their language.



