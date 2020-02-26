Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | February 25: Anshuman's Cousins Arrive

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Anshuman picks up Bua’s son Gaurav and daughter Riya and brings them home. Gaurav makes a grand entry by showcasing his rapping skills. Anand gets elated upon seeing him and praises his little rap song. Gaurav reveals he thinks about making a career in the same field. Stunned, Anshuman asks about his preference of being a financial analyst, the previous month. He assures him by answering that he is quite dynamic and energetic. So, he will not do just one thing.

Anshuman's cousins arrive

On the other hand, Gaurav reveals how Riya has been rejecting guys for illogical reasons. He also asks Anshuman when he was introducing them to Kajal. Anshuman remembers picking up Kajal for shopping, who might be angry for him being late. Everyone asks him to leave soon and wishes him luck.

Meanwhile, Kajal is busy decorating her house. Anshuman visits and apologizes to her for his important work. Though she ignores her, he clarifies that he cannot explain anything to Bua. Kajal, who is standing on a stool, slips. Anshuman catches her and their eyes meet. She gets stuck with fairytale lights and asks Rochak for help, who quips her. Kajal runs around to hit Rochak and her family arrives.

Kajal insists her mother to sing and everyone enjoys except Sunehri, who becomes envious. Amid that, Rochak meets his friend who reveals that the police know about his fake dance competition cancellation video. He also says that he is leaving Jhansi. Anshuman witnesses Rochak talking to him and asks him to not befriend goons. However, he takes a sigh of relief that he did not hear their conversation.

Rashmi prays to god for the betterment of Kajal’s life. With closed eyes, she requests to make her daughter’s life filled with love and prosperity, unlike hers. Naani hears everything and assures her that everything will be good. On the other hand, Rajiv is spending a gala time with Rochak and Parth. However, he rushes when Sunehri calls him. Parth understands Rochak’s feelings and tells that she will spend most of her time with her in-laws. He also asks whether he will miss Kajal. Rochak replies that he is happy for her.

Kajal is getting ready for the ceremony. Rashmi and Naani shower her with praises while she continues to put make-up. Everyone hears drum sound and Rashmi tells how Rochak booked the band for her engagement. Kajal becomes emotional and says that she is lucky to have Rochak as her friend. She also promises that she will stand beside him when he needs her.

