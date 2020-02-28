'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 27: Ishwari Cancels The Engagement

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal and Anushman proceed with their engagement ceremony. Rashmi gladly asks Kajal to put the ring in her fiancé’s finger. Meanwhile, Rochak receives a text from his friend stating that the police have been searching for him. He witnesses police entering the venue and shake with fear. As he tries to leave, Kajal holds his hand. When it is time for Anshuman to put the ring in Kajal’s hand, the police surround Rochak, who is still trying to flee.

Anshuman slaps Rochak

Anshuman notices everything and asks what has happened. Inspector reveals the case of a fake video about dance competition’s cancellation and accuses Rochak of the same. The police adds how it shattered numerous people’s dreams. Anshuman gets shocked and does not believe the news. He asks Rochak if it was true. However, Tanya interrupts and agrees to it by telling that Kajal was also aware of the same. She tries making her brother more furious by revealing that Kajal hid this fact from Anshuman to save her best friend.

Kamini defends her son

Anshuman loses his cool and yells at Kajal and gives a tight slap to Rochak. Though his fiancé tries to stop him, Anshuman refuses to listen and keeps yelling. Kajal and Kamini beg the police to spare Rochak, but they drag him away. Rochak’s mother also suggested them to arrest Kajal, but Rochak defends her.

Ishwari cancels the engagement

After Rochak goes with the police, Ishwari humiliates Rashmi and cancels the wedding. Rashmi becomes dizzy and falls. Vendors come to get their stuff, but Rashmi asks them not to touch anything and yells that Kajal is not inauspicious. Naani tries consoling her but Sunehri interferes. She taunts how she told them before about the inauspicious date, on which they fixed their engagement. Rajiv warns her but she keeps speaking. Naani then slaps her.

