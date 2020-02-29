'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | February 28: Rochak Gets Bail

February 28, 2020's episode, starts off with Naani slapping Sunehri. Naani tells Sunehri to stop her drama as she is already in enough tension. Naani then worries over Kajal, who is planning to spare Rochak. Kajal then arrives at the police station and asks the inspector to free Rochak. The inspector tells her that if the complaint is withdrawn, then they will free him immediately.

While Kajal is at the police station, Anshuman gets a panic attack. He starts breaking objects in his house and asks why Kajal did this to him. His cousins then subdue him and Tanya calls Arun, telling him how Kajal ruined her sibling Anshuman's life.

Meanwhile, Kamini attacks Rashmi and tries to strangle her. Kamini blames Rashmi and Kajal for putting her son Rochak in jail. Rajender quickly pulls Kamini away from Rashmi and asks her to control herself. Rashmi then tells Kamini that her son is in prison because of his own mistakes. She also adds that Kajal is going to spare him despite what he did to her.

Arun brings in a lawyer who bails out Rochak from police custody. The inspector warns Arun that if Rochak commits any crime, it will be difficult to bail him out a second time. Arun assures the inspector and takes full responsibility for Rochak's actions. Kajal then tells Rochak that he is now free and asks him to return to his mother.

Kajal returns home and tells Rashmi that Rochak is free. She then tells her mother that she wants to go meet Anshuman. Meanwhile, Kamini tells Rajender that she should not have given Tanya the data, as she used it to send Rochak to prison. Rochak overhears this and confronts his mother. He tells her that she is the reason he went to jail. Kamini tries to explain, but Rochak leaves before she can even say a word.

The next day, Anshuman plays around with his ring and Tanya asks him to eat. Anshuman reveals that the ring is his wedding band, but he can no longer marry Kajal after what she has done. He then gets up and leaves the house without eating anything.

