'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | March 16: Anshuman Confronts Kajal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal returns home alongside her family. Rashmi, who is curious, asks Kajal about her conversation with Manu Bhargav. She calms him down and brings water for her. But Rashmi panics and talks about taking her Kundli to a priest. She also reveals that Anshuman was disappointed when Manu Bhargav left the venue.

Meanwhile, Bua tells Tanya that Manu Bhargav talked to Kajal before leaving the venue. Anshuman overhears them and drops his mobile phone in shock. On the other hand, Rashmi thinks about Anshuman’s reaction to hearing the truth and that he will break his engagement with Kajal. Rashmi’s daughter leaves no stone unturned in consoling her and hugs her tight.

In Anshuman’s home, Tanya becomes worried and asks Bua for help. As Anshuman starts his car, Bua stops him and calms him down. She convinces him to not give up on his dreams. She also asks him to take his time and get the truth out of Kajal. Therefore, Anshuman drops his decision to confront Kajal. Moreover, Bua is keen to know the real issue and connection between Kajal and Manu Bhargav.

Anshuman visits Kajal’s home and spends a romantic moment with her. She feels good that he came to see her. Later on, he asks Kajal about Manu Bhargav leaving the venue. She tells him that Anshuman’s idol left because of her. She also calls Manu Bhargav a bad man. When Anshuman asks why did she shove him away during the Holi party.

Kajal tells Anshuman the truth

Kajal reveals that she is Manu Bhargav’s daughter. After some time, Anshuman reveals that to Bua. She believes him and she could see hatred in Kajal’s eyes. Bua motivates Anshuman by asking him to fulfill his dreams. She considers everything as a fate of events that led him to Kajal, who is his idol’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Kajal recalls her meeting with Manu Bhargav and becomes furious. She scribbles her anger on a sheet of paper and drops it from the terrace. Later on, Rochak arrives to meet Kajal while reading the note that she wrote. He suggests Kajal scream and vent out her anger. Rochak soothes her and then spends a gala time with her.

