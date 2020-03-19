'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 18: Anshuman Succeeds In Injecting Kajal

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Dr Varma starts injecting Kajal’s eyes, before Rochak interrupts. He snatches the syringe and takes Kajal home. Meanwhile, Ishwari is curious to hear the good news. But her plan shatters when Dr Varma calls to inform that Rochak interfered.

Ishwari becomes furious and throws the glass. She reveals everything to Anshuman and asks him to make Kajal blind if he wants to win the competition. On the other hand, Rochak brings Kajal out of the hospital and calls Dr Varma weird. He did not understand why did he try to inject her eyes. But Kajal says she knows that Dr Varma is Dr Anand’s assistant.

Rochak does not believe her and takes her towards his bike. Suddenly, Anshuman visits and yells at Rochak for holding his fiancé’s hand. The former one asks Kajal to go with her. But Rochak does not leave her hand, making the decision difficult for her. Recalling Anshuman’s value in her life, Kajal chooses to listen to her fiancé. Therefore, she apologises to Rochak and leaves.

The fake doctor injects Kajal's eyes

Anshuman takes Kajal back to the fake doctor. Before he injects her eyes, Rochak enters and reveals that he cannot trust Dr Varma. Immediately, the doctor hides his injection and replaces it with the right one. Rochak insists on talking to Dr Anand, who assures that the medicine bottle is correct.

After injecting Kajal, Dr Varma asks her to go back home. But she starts getting dizzy and informs the doctor. He convinces her by telling that these symptoms are common. Anshuman takes her to his car. Suddenly, a masked lady throws the paper on Kajal and flees.

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 13: Kajal Tells Manav To Stay Away From Them

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | March 12: Rashmi Insults Bua For Not Giving Her Money

Later on, Anshuman informs Ishwari that Kajal will be blind in the next 48 hours. He gets excited and imagines winning the competition by earning sympathy. Meanwhile, Kajal reaches home safely and thinks about her love for Anshuman. She also recalls Dr Anand’s words.

Also read: 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Update | March 16: Anshuman Confronts Kajal

Also read: Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | March 17: Anshuman Supports Ishwari

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.